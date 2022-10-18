StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
