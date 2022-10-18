StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

