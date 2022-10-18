StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

