StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intersect ENT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

