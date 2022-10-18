StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Stock Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.