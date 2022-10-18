SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

