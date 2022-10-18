SVB Leerink Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $36.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $35.58. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $756.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.27 per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $735.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $761.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.90. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

