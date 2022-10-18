Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

