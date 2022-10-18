Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYNT. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 411.33 ($4.97).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.84. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £428.31 million and a PE ratio of 482.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other news, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $20,921,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

