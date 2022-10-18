Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

