Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

