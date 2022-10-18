Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $4.48 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

