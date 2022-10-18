Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

