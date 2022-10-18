Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

