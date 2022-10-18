Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

