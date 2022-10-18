Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.78.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
