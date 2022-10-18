Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

