Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $2,054,499.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,959,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,843,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $2,054,499.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,959,102 shares in the company, valued at $384,843,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,008 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,670. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.