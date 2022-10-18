Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 55

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMSNY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. Temenos has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.