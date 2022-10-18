TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 45,630.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 380,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 1,620.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 306,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 267.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 249,467 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

