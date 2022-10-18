Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target Cut to €143.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €143.00 ($145.92) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of THLLY opened at $22.33 on Friday. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.