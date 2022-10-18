The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aaron’s in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Aaron’s by 71.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.