The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AES worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

