The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 5.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

