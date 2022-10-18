The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Down 6.8 %
OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $9.36 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.