The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to “Neutral”

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $9.36 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.