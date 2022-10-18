The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

