The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $209.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

