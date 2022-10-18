Theratechnologies Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

About Theratechnologies

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$2.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.