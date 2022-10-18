TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TODGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

