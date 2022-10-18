Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

