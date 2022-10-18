Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

