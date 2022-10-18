Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,992 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 771,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 313,845 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

