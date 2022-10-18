Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,852,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,233,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,019 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 310,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

