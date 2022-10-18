Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,219,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 156.2% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 104,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,044,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.