Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.47.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

