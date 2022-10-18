Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

