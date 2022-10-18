Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

