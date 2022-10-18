Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

