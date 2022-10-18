TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TransUnion by 20.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

