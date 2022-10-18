Truist Financial Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $147.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $193.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SUI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.38.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 4.3 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $119.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.