TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

TUI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. TUI has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About TUI

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

