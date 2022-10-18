UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

UFPI opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares in the company, valued at $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $300,561.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

