Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.15.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

