Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($8.62) Per Share

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.47). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.