Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Umpqua to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 513,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 20.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 245,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

