UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.17. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $217.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 75.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 10.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 162.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

