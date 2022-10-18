Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $186.89 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

