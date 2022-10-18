United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of UG opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

