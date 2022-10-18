United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $90,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

UPS opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

