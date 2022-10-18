UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $423.40 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.09 and a 200-day moving average of $513.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

