Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $327,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

